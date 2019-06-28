Ky. woman accused of violent rampage, attempted murder of ex-boyfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police say a woman broke into her ex-boyfriend’s home, destroyed the place and shot a gun through a door before smashing his car and running away.
The rampage happened in the middle of the night Wednesday, just after 1 a.m., at the man’s home in Radcliff, Ky., according to court documents.
Leslie Meredith, 31, faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges including attempted murder, burglary and theft.
Police say Meredith broke in through the backdoor of her ex-boyfriend’s home and started smashing windows and pulling pictures off the walls, throwing some of them so forcefully one was embedded into a door.
Meredith went upstairs where the victim and his current girlfriend had barricaded themselves in a bedroom, police said.
When she couldn’t get in the room, police say she fired a gun through the door, barely missing her ex-boyfriend, who was holding the door shut.
The gun jammed, and the victim ran out of the room to wrestle the weapon away from Meredith, police said.
That’s when police say she ran from the house into the garage, where she smashed all the windows in her ex-boyfriend’s car and stole his wallet and garage door opener.
When her ex came outside to confront her, Meredith tried to hit him with a lug nut wrench, according to court documents.
Witnesses said Meredith had a young child with her during the ordeal, who police determined was her daughter.
Police tracked her down later that day around 8 p.m., arresting her on a warrant for her alleged crimes.
Meredith faces charges of attempted murder--domestic violence, theft, endangering the welfare of a minor, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment and burglary.
She’s being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash bond. She’ll face a judge Friday, July 5 at 9 a.m.
