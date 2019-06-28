Nearly three weeks later, arrest made in West End homicide

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police have made an arrest in a homicide that took place earlier this month in the West End.
Paris Crosty, 28, was shot in the 1000 block of Central Avenue the morning of June 7. Jerry Foster, 30, had been wanted in connection with Crosty’s death.
Foster was arrested Thursday around 8 p.m., police said, with assistance from the homicide unit, fugitive apprehension squad, gang unit, and District 3 violent crimes squad.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police dispatch at 513-765-1212 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.