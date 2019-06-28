3 OVI checkpoints Friday night

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Law enforcement will be on the lookout for impaired drivers in Hamilton and Butler counties Friday night.
The Hamilton County OVI Task Force will operate two sobriety checkpoints.
The first will be located in the 2900 block of West Galbraith Road in Groesbeck from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The second checkpoint will be in the 3600 block of Blue Roack Road in White Oak from 10:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Officials said motorists will also notice and increased police presence in the surrounding area while officers search for impaired drivers.
The Butler Co. OVI Task Force checkpoint will be northbound SR 4 at 6262 Hamilton-Middletown Rd from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
