Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader indicted by grand jury on 16 charges

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A grand jury in Pike County indicted Sheriff Charles Reader Friday on 16 charges including conflict of interest, theft in office, theft, tampering with evidence, tampering with records and securing writing by deception.
The Ohio Auditor of State Special Investigations Unit took a lead role in the case that started a year ago, according to a news release.
This is the breakdown of charges against Reader:
- 7 charges conflict of interest
- 4 charges theft in office
- 2 charges of theft
- 1 charge each of tampering with evidence, tampering with records and securing writings by deception.
The indictment says that Reader requested and/or accepted various loans from county employees and vendors. Those loans, according to the indictment, tended to range in value from $1,000 to $2,500. The indictment also mentions multiple vehicles, including a 1991 Chevy Silverado that was “secured” by Reader.
State Auditor Keith Faber released this statement following the grand jury indictment:
“This has been a long and intensive investigation with unfortunate and very serious results. It is our job to hold public officials accountable and root out fraud, waste, and abuse in our communities. We do not take these charges lightly and recognize that no one is above the law. While this is a major step toward seeking justice, our team is fully prepared to present these findings to a jury as this matter moves forward. I’d like to commend everyone who worked on this case for the immense amount of effort and detail that has been dedicated to the investigation," Faber said.
FOX19 NOW reached out to Sheriff Reader’s office and he said he would have no comment Friday.
Reader will be arraigned in Pike County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, July 2 at 10 a.m. The Ohio State Supreme Court will appoint a judge to hear the case, according to the Pike County Clerk of Courts.
FOX19 NOW also reached out to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. He declined comment on Reader’s indictment and also declined to comment about whether he thinks this will have an impact on the prosecution of the Wagners in the Pike County massacre.
Sheriff Reader may be under criminal indictment, but he will remain one of the county’s top law enforcement officials, at least for now.
He was appointed to the job in May 2015 amid an investigation into an officer-involved fatal shooting (see below for more on that) and was elected as Democrat later that year by 76 percent of the vote.
Removing the accused law enforcement official will not be immediate, but there is a process in place under state law.
When a local elected official in Ohio is charged with a felony and it's related to their administration of or conduct in the performance of his or her duties of office, prosecutors are required by law to file a notice of the indictment with the Ohio Supreme Court to begin suspension proceedings, state law shows.
The court’s chief justice, Maureen O’Connor, has two weeks to appoint a special commission to decide if the elected official is suspended.
The process was most recently followed when the mayor of Put-in-Bay was indicted on public corruption charges last fall.
Bernard McCann, 82 faces two felony counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract and four counts of conflict of interest, misdemeanors.
The Ohio State Attorney General’s Office filed a motion with the Ohio Supreme Court asking that a special commission consider suspending him.
The Supreme Court appointed a special commission of three retired judges. According to state law, at least one member of the panel has to be of the same party as the public official and all members are compensated for their services and reimbursed for expenses. The staff attorney for the Office of Chief Legal Counsel at the Ohio Supreme Court serves as the secretary to the special commission and has authority to contact them, schedule hearings, and sign orders on behalf of and at the direction of the special commission.
