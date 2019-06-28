Police seek info on Leabnon trail vandalism

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Lebanon police are looking for vandals who defaced a popular trail.
Paint was found along the Lebanon Countryside Trail and officials are working to clean up the mess that was left behind.
Police are working to find whoever is responsible.
“There were four different colors of spray paint that had various different sayings including a swastika, 666, Satan, different things of that nature," Detective Travis O’Neil said.
There are no cameras in the immediate area, but police said they’re following up on some leads.
Signs were also knocked down on the disc golf course.
Police said they believe there might be more than one person behind this.
“It’s upsetting because we have a very nice park system here in Lebanon. Unfortunately every once in a while this does happen," O’Neil said.
Police said whoever is responsible could face criminal damage and vandalism charges.
If you have any information that could help Lebanon Police, you’re urged to contact them.
