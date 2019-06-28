Prosecutor: Clermont County engineer convicted of using office resources for political campaign

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Clermont County engineer Pat Manger pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor of charge of soliciting or accepting improper compensation for using Clermont County Engineer’s Office resources for personal and political purposes, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.
Fornshell was asked to serve as special counsel for the investigation and prosecution of Manger
“You cannot use taxpayer money to fund your political campaign. It’s that simple,” Fornshell said.
As part of the conviction, Manger is prohibited from holding any public office or public employment for a period of seven years and is required to pay restitution of $3,000.
Fornshell says Manger was having engineer’s office employees use office materials to print signs for Manger’s political fundraisers.
In addition, he had employees contact various vendors and solicit them to make contributions to Manger’s political campaign while on the clock.
The investigation into Manger’s activities began in 2018 after the state auditor’s office received an anonymous complaint about various alleged improper expenditures.
Manger will be sentenced July 16 in Clermont County Common Pleas Court.
The Board of County Commissioners say they received a resignation letter Friday from Manger effective June 30, 2019.
“The Board of County Commissioners will promptly consider its option to appoint a qualified engineer to serve the citizens of Clermont County in accordance with the statute,” Chairman David Painter said.
According to the Board, state law requires that a county engineer have professional engineer and professional surveyor certifications in the State of Ohio.
