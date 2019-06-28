Prosecutor: 5 indicted in check cashing scheme after stealing more than $1 million from Fifth Third

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County prosecutor announced Friday indictments in a theft of more than $1 million from Fifth Third Bank.
Prosecutor Joseph Deters says that between May 17, 2018 and June 28, 2019, Vernon Johnson, 26, and others deposited bad checks into various Fifth Third Bank accounts. Before the checks cleared, Deters said, he and the others listed in the indictment would withdraw the funds from Fifth Third Bank ATMs, the Belterra and JACK casinos and check cashing establishments.
“Vernon Johnson, DeMarlo Harris and Shammon Richard thought they could use JACK Cincinnati Casino to conduct their illegal activities, but their scheme was brought to light thanks to the diligent work of our Gaming Agents in monitoring and investigating suspicious financial transactions,” said Ohio Casino Control Commission Executive Director Matthew T. Schuler. "We appreciate the efforts of Prosecutor Deters and his office to hold these individuals accountable.”
Johnson is charged with theft, telecommunications fraud, forgery, money laundering, and forgery. If convicted of all charges he faces the possibility of up to 24 years in prison.
Harris, 29, is charged with theft, telecommunications fraud, forgery, and money laundering. If convicted of all charges he faces the possibility of up to 24 years in prison.
Richard, 21, is charged with theft, telecommunications fraud, forgery, and money laundering. If convicted of all charges he faces the possibility of up to 24 years in prison.
DeShay Melton, 25, is charged with theft, telecommunications fraud, forgery, and money laundering. If convicted of all charges he faces the possibility of up to 24 years in prison.
Karen Smith, 27, is charged with theft, telecommunications fraud, forgery, and money laundering. If convicted of all charges she faces the possibility of up to 6 1/2 years in prison.
“I want to thank the Ohio Casino Control Commission, Fifth Third Bank and the Cincinnati Police Department for the excellent investigation in this case. Thieves are always trying to think of new scams and ways to steal money. Fortunately, in this case everyone worked together to shut down this criminal activity and the defendants are now facing many years in prison," said Deters.
