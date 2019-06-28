Second baby born at Butler County Jail in one month

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A second baby was born at the Butler County Jail in one month, Sheriff Richard Jones said.
Jones said a child born to an addicted mother was delivered in the jail by a corrections officer and a medic on June 10. The second baby was born early Friday morning.
“Although a child being born is a beautiful thing, these recent events are unsettling,” he said.
Jones will be discussing these events Friday afternoon.
He said he will talk about his ideas to hold those accountable that are “contributing to this tragedy.”
This is the fourth time in five years an inmate gave birth to a baby at the Butler County Jail.
