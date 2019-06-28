Sen. Bernie Sanders to deliver NNPA convention keynote in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Sen. Bernie Sanders is slated to deliver a keynote speech Friday night at this year’s National Newspaper Publishers Association convention in Cincinnati.
The National Newspaper Publishers Association is the trade organization for the more than 200 Black-owned newspapers across the country. The speech will be delivered around 7:30 p.m. at a Legends Dinner at the Westin Hotel on East 5th Street.
This year’s convention theme is “Celebrating 192 Years of the Black Press in America: Innovation, Transformation and Empowerment.”
“There was a time when news in the Black community was ignored by the mainstream media, when the civil rights movement, lynching and other injustices and triumphs were absent from majority newspapers,” said Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, Cincinnati Herald Publisher and NNPA 2019 Convention Chair. “That’s why the first Black owned newspaper, Freedom’s Journal was born in 1827, in New York City. For nearly 200 years, and right down to the present, our nation’s polarized climate makes the Black press as relevant as ever.”
