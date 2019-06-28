Sen. Bernie Sanders to deliver NNPA convention keynote in Cincinnati

“There was a time when news in the Black community was ignored by the mainstream media, when the civil rights movement, lynching and other injustices and triumphs were absent from majority newspapers,” said Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, Cincinnati Herald Publisher and NNPA 2019 Convention Chair. “That’s why the first Black owned newspaper, Freedom’s Journal was born in 1827, in New York City. For nearly 200 years, and right down to the present, our nation’s polarized climate makes the Black press as relevant as ever.”