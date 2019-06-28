Sunny, Hot, & Humid The Next Few Days

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Get ready for a hot summer weekend by the pool. We stay dry this morning through most of the weekend with just a slight chance of some pop-up thunderstorms late Sunday.
Temperatures remain in the upper 80s and even break the 90 degree mark over the next couple of days however with the humidity it’s going to feel more like the mid 90s.
Even at night will stay in the low 70s to upper 60s with muggy air.
An Air Quality Advisory has once again been issued for your Friday.
This pattern will continue through the middle part of next week, before a return to some more widespread thunderstorms.
