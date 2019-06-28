‘That bullet could have hit anybody’: Gas station robbery turns into shootout with ex-employee

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A robbery at a gas station early Friday morning in Bond Hill turned into a shootout when the armed robber shot at the clerk.
Just after 6:30 a.m. police say 28-year-old Dominick Harper, who is a former employee, stormed into the VP Racing Fuels gas station on Paddock Road armed with a gun. According to police Harper said: “Get down or I’ll kill you, you know what it is."
Then he pointed the gun at the clerk and pulled the trigger, but the gun failed to fire, police said. The gunman is accused of then grabbing merchandise and taking off in the parking lot.
Tim Anderson says he was across the street when he saw the robber pull the trigger again as the clerk.
“The gentleman that was out in front turned and fired a shot and the other gentleman came out the store -- in defense he fired three shots,” said Anderson.
He says thankfully the gas station had not hit the morning rush yet.
“It was really scary. That bullet could have hit anybody. The building’s made of concrete. It could have ricochet and hit anybody," Anderson said.
Anderson says he knows the owner, and says that Harper was fired recently after being accused of theft. However, he’s not surprised the man made another visit this morning.
“People are pretty bold. It’s a ‘Give me what you got’ society. So I’m not really shocked or surprised it happened but every time it happens it’s hard to understand," Anderson said.
For now he’s just relieved no one was hurt. Cincinnati police are continuing to review surveillance video. They say a person is in custody and has been questioned.
