'There are monsters out there’: Man on trial in brutal Butler County rape case

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A man is on trial in Butler County, accused of brutally raping and assaulting a woman while she was unconscious in 2016.
A jury could decide David Kaufhold’s fate as soon Friday. Court records claim he attacked a woman he met through a dating app.
Three years later, the woman says she’s still fighting for justice.
“My story needs to be talked about. Rape needs to be talked about," she said.
She says she and her husband separated in June 2016 after losing their son. Months later, when loneliness sank in, she says she started chatting with Kaufhold through Match.com. They decided to meet at a restaurant in Springdale for a Sunday dinner and a movie.
But the woman says she lost consciousness after about one margarita.
“Next thing I remember is I stood up, and I almost fell, and that was it. I blacked out," she said.
She doesn’t know how much time passed before she says she came to inside Kaufhold’s Butler County home.
“I woke up, and I was on a mattress on the floor with him on top of me," she said. "I wasn’t even awake to even say, ‘No.’ I wasn’t given that choice.”
She says he drover her back to her car in Springdale, leaving her battered and bruised. She contacted relatives and went to a local hospital where she says a sexual assault nurse examiner told her something that still haunts her to this day: “She said I looked like I’d just had a baby.”
Her injuries were so severe, she said she had to have surgeries. She suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
“It happens everywhere, and it happens at every age. You don’t have to be a supermodel or whatever. I never thought in a million years that I would be 58 years old and be raped. Never in my life," she said.
Police took a report, but by 2017, no charges had been filed. Tired of waiting for justice, the woman pursued a lawsuit against Kaufhold.
That civil case is currently on hold because a grand jury indicted him in November. He’s now on trial this week, accused of rape and sexual battery.
While she waits for the outcome of the trial, the woman says she wants to warn the community to be careful on social media or any dating site.
“There are monsters out there everywhere,” she said.
She wants other survivors to know that she had times where she wanted to give up. She wants them to know that it isn’t their fault, no matter the struggles, and that you have to keep fighting. The woman says she wants to thank the Butler County prosecutors, her private investigator, and her attorney for helping her get this far.
To be clear, Kaufhold is facing charges but has not been convicted.
