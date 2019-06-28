We Made It!

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - After a 280 day stretch with high temperatures cooler than 90°, CVG recorded a high temperature of 90° at 3:05 PM today. The last day it was this hot was September 20, 2018. Even though I have high temperatures for Saturday and Sunday just below 90° do not plan on feeling cooler. The high humidity will create heat indices both days in the 90° to 95° range. Both Monday and Tuesday could have high temperatures in the lower 90s and I expect cloud cover and rain will restrict Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to the upper 80s.