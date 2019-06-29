Free fans being handed out during current heatwave

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - With the temps hitting 90 and above, St. Vincent de Paul will be distributing free fans on Saturday.
The fans will be given out at there outreach center located at 1125 Bank Street in the West End starting at 8:30 a.m.
Recipients should bring a form of ID.
There’s a limit of one fan per household.
New fans and air conditioners can be donated at any St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store. Cash donations can be made by calling 513-421-HOPE.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.