Girl finds herself stranded at Coney Island after buses pull away

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - A young girl enjoying a day of fun at Coney Island with her summer day camp found herself stranded this week after the buses pulled away.
It all began at the Dream Center, just off South Verity Parkway in Middletown. The attorney for 6-year-old Daisy’s family says she was on one of two buses headed to Coney Island.
The attorney says they were supposed to be back in Middletown around 4 p.m. When she went to a life guard to get help around 3:30 p.m., the attorney says, they had already left without her.
In a Facebook post, the girl’s mother said her daughter was there for hours and when she went to pick her up at 4 p.m. she waited for hours for them to return.
According to a police report, a Hamilton County deputy contacted Daisy’s mother, who said she didn’t feel comfortable turning her daughter over to a Dream Center employee so the deputy drove Daisy from Coney Island to her home in Franklin.
Deputies say no criminal charges will be filed in the case because the group did not intentionally leave Daisey behind. The family’s attorney is considering a civil case against the Dream Center for gross negligence.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.