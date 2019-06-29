CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Get ready for a hot and humid weekend! This afternoon, most of the Tri-State will hit 90 degrees. Watch for a few showers and thunderstorms. Heat index values for both today and tomorrow will be in the 90s. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. However, most areas will be dry. Daytime highs will soar into the upper 80s.
Warm and humid conditions are sticking around most of next week along with afternoon chances for rain and thunder.
