Man found guilty in brutal Butler County rape case

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A man accused of brutally raping and assaulting a woman while she was unconscious in 2016 has been found guilty of rape and sexual battery.
Court records had claimed David Kaufhold attacked a woman he met through a dating app.
The victim, who asked to remain anonymous given the sensitivity of the situation, said she and her husband separated in June 2016 after losing their son. Months later, when loneliness sank in, she says she started chatting with Kaufhold through Match.com. They decided to meet at a restaurant in Springdale for a Sunday dinner and a movie.
However, the woman said she never made it to the movie because she lost consciousness after about one margarita.
“Next thing I remember is I stood up, and I almost fell, and that was it. I blacked out," she said.
She says she doesn’t know how much time passed before she eventually regained consciousness inside of Kaufhold’s Butler County home.
“I woke up, and I was on a mattress on the floor with him on top of me," she said. "I wasn’t even awake to even say, ‘No.’ I wasn’t given that choice.”
The woman says Kaufhold drove her back to her car in Springdale, leaving her battered and bruised. She contacted relatives and went to a local hospital where she says a sexual assault nurse examiner told her something that still haunts her to this day: “She said I looked like I’d just had a baby.”
Her injuries were so severe, the woman said, she had to have surgeries. She also said she now suffers from PTSD, or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
“It happens everywhere, and it happens at every age. You don’t have to be a supermodel or whatever. I never thought in a million years that I would be 58 years old and be raped. Never in my life," she said.
Police took a report, but by 2017, no charges had been filed. The woman said she was tired of waiting for justice and pursued a lawsuit against Kaufhold. That civil case is on hold because a grand jury indicted Kaufhold on criminal charges in November. He went on trial this week in Butler County.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.