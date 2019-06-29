Police investigating shooting in College Hill

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating a shooting in College Hill that injured one man Saturday morning.
Police were investigating in the area of Cedar Avenue and Hamilton Avenue and said the shooting happened around 8:15 a.m.
According to police, the victim went into District 5 saying he had been shot in the arms.
The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
Police had no suspect information.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
