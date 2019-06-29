Police searching for 'armed and dangerous’ man last seen in Paddock Hills

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police are on the lookout Saturday for a man last seen in Paddock Hills who they say is considered armed and dangerous.
Carlton “Chris” Gray, 35, was last seen in the 900 block of Debbe Lane, according to police. He is accused of felonious assault.
Authorities say a victim was shot numerous times in the assault.
Gray is described as 5-foot-10 and 148 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He drives a green Toyota Scion.
Anyone with information about Gray or his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.
