Sunday: Another hot one

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Today was the second day this year and the second consecutive day that the official high temperature reached at least 90 degrees.
Sunday cannot be ruled out as the third, but there should be enough cloud cover to restrict the high temperature to the upper-80s.
Because of the humidity, it will not feel much cooler tomorrow with a heat index around 90 degrees or warmer.
The mostly dry weather will slowly transition to a wet pattern once again, with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday.
There will be a few more showers Monday and Tuesday. The increasing thunderstorm frequency trend will peak Friday and Saturday.
Frequent periods of rain and thunder could continue into the middle of July or longer, but that could change. FOX19 will keep you informed as model runs change.
