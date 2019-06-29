VIDEO: Police say woman blocked officers so other driver could get away

WESTWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - Police say a woman recently used her vehicle so another driver could get away during a chase.
The incident took place June 3 around 4:30 p.m. on Boudinot Avenue in Westwood. According to an arrest report, police were looking for an assault suspect under investigation.
From dash cam video, you see the driver flee from officers while another car stops and blocks their way.
The driver, Marlene Kelly, who was later arrested, could be seen speeding up and later drove in the middle of the road. Once Kelly stops, you can hear an officer yell: “We were going for the guy that took off ... you saw take off and you wouldn’t let us around you.” The officers also stated there was a 1-year-old in the vehicle who was not in a car seat.
It’s unclear if officers eventually arrested the driver they were originally pursuing.
Kelly is back in front of a Hamilton County judge on July 12. She’s facing several charges.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.