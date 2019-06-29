Video shows altercation between inmate, officers at Hamilton County Justice Center

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Newly-released video from the Hamilton County Justice Center shows an altercation between Stephanie Stallworth and two corrections officers.
According to court records Stallworth, 36, was instructed to return to her cell and refused. Deputies then reportedly placed Stallworth in the “escort position” and Stallworth began “throwing strikes.”
In March, Stallworth was in court for a disorderly conduct charge that was later dismissed. While the bailiff attempted to place her in custody, Cincinnati Police Officer Kayla Isaac came to assist. Officer Isaac is the daughter of Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac. According to a signed affidavit, Stallworth kicked Isaac in both the upper thigh and the groin.
Stallworth was in jail for the March assault charge when the June assault allegedly took place.
Stallworth is now facing a fifth-degree felony charge for the alleged assault of Deputy Paige Johnson.
She is due back in court July 3.
