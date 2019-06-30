Hot and humid with daily thunderstorm chances

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A weak cool front slipped through the region this afternoon and sparked a few thunderstorms in our far-southwest communities.
That same front will return northward as a warm front and will most likely set off a few showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.
It will be in the vicinity on Tuesday as well, and chances for thunderstorms remain in the forecast.
Hot and humid weather will be the rule this week as we keep the southwest flow going over the Tri-State.
Expect afternoon high temperatures in the upper-80s to nearly 90 degrees, with morning lows in the low-70s.
Shower and thunderstorm chances will remain through the Fourth of July, with slightly better chances for the upcoming weekend.
