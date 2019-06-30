Hot Weather Sticks Around

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Get ready for another hot and humid day! This afternoon, the Tri-State will top-out near 90 degrees. Watch for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s.
Outside of a few showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening, mostly sunny skies are back tomorrow.
Warm and humid conditions are sticking around most of next week along with afternoon chances for rain and thunder. Heat index values will remain in the 90s.
