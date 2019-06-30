LIST: Check out these 4th of July fireworks displays happening in Cincinnati this week

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - If there’s two things the Cincnnati is known for, it’s chili, and … fireworks? Watch as the sky of the Queen City glows red, white and blue at numerous Fourth of July fireworks shows, festivals and parades this week. Here’s a list of all the patriotic going-ons happening in the Tri-State:
La Rosa’s Balloon Glow: 10 p.m. Coney Island. Parking: $10 before 2 p.m.; $15 after 2 p.m. Visit Coney Island’s website for more details.
Cincinnati Reds Baseball Fireworks: 7:10 p.m. Great American Ballpark. Fireworks start after game. Tickets $5 and up. Visit the Reds website for more details.
Greendale Fourth of July: Fireworks start 9:30 p.m. Greendale Park, 827 Nowlin Ave., Greendale, Indiana. Free. Visit this website for more details.
Hamilton Fourth of July Parade: Fireworks start 10 p.m. Veterans Park, Hamilton. Free. Visit the City of Hamilton’s website for more details.
Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza: 10 p.m. Kings Island. Price of admission. Visit Kings Island’s website for more details.
Independence Day Parade and Community Festival: 10 p.m. Tower Park, 950 S. Fort Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Free. Visit Fort Thomas’ website for more details.
Ault Park Fireworks: 6-10 p.m. Ault Park, 3600 Observatory Ave., Mount Lookout. Free. Visit Ault Park’s website for more details.
Sticker’s Grove Fourth of July Fireworks: 10 p.m. Sticker’s Grove, 11490 Hamilton Cleves Road, Crosby Township. Parking: $5. Free admission. Visit Sticker’s Grove’s website for more details.
Red, White and Blue Ash: 4-10:30 p.m. Blue Ash Summit Park, 4335 Glendale-Milford Road. Free. Visit Blue Ash’s website for more details.
Loveland Independence Day Celebration: 4-10 p.m. Loveland City Hall, 120 W. Loveland Ave. Free. Visit this website for more info.
Cincinnati Pops: Patriotic Pops: 8 p.m. Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave. $15 and up. Price includes entry to Coney Island rides. Free lawn seating for ages 17 and under. $5 military discount. Visit the Cincinnati Pops website for more info.
Reds Rockin’ 150 Open House: 5-11 p.m. Great American Ballpark. Price of admission. Visit the Reds website for more details.
Light up Liberty: 6-11:30 p.m. Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton Glendale Road.
If you know any other fireworks shows happening in the Tri-State, email us at AllWXIXWebProducers@fox19.com
