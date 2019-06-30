Man shot in neck in NKY in critical condition, suspect arrested

BURLINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the neck Saturday night in Burlington.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 3000 block of Sundance Boulevard at 10:17 p.m. for reports of the shooting.
Michael Holdbrook, 46, of Cincinnati, was shot in the neck and taken by Air Care to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition.
Deputies arrested Larry Steven Herald II, 47, of Burlington, early Sunday morning police said in a release sent out at 3:26 a.m.
Herald is charged with one county assault and one count of wanton endangerment.
Deputies say Herald, Holbrook and others were at a party on Sundance Boulevard and were in the driveway talking when the two men who had been drinking began arguing.
Officials say the fight escalated and Herald went inside the home and told Holbrook that when he came back out that Holbrook had better be off of the property.
They say Herald came back outside armed with a 9mm handgun and when Holbrook refused to leave, Herald fired a warning shot at Holbrook who was sitting on a chair in the driveway.
Holbrook did not react to the warning shot, deputies say, so Herald hit Holbrook in the face with the gun still in his hand.
The impact of the punch with the gun still in his hand caused the gun to fire one bullet which hit Holbrook in the upper neck area, deputies say.
Herald was interviewed at the Boone County Sheriff’s Office where he told deputies the shooting was an accident.
He was arrested and is being held in the Boone County Jail. No bond has been set at this time, deputies say.
