Off-duty officer hit by vehicle while assisting pedestrian on I-75

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - An off-duty Cincinnati police officer is recovering from injuries she received from being hit by at least two vehicles while assisting a pedestrian on interstate 75 early Sunday morning.
Cincinnati police say the officer was in her personal vehicle on her way home when she stopped to investigate a man on the highway who appeared to be intoxicated.
She was waiting for officers to help the man when at least two drivers lost control of their vehicles and hit her vehicle, clipping her left leg, police say.
Police said at 3:48 a.m. northbound I-75 was shut down at the four mile marker due to the crash investigation and officers diverted traffic to I-74 westbound. They said the interstate was reopened at 6:42 a.m.
Another CPD officer took the off-duty officer to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for her injuries which are considered non-life threatening.
Police also say the male pedestrian was not injured, but is in custody.
The drivers of the vehicles that caused the crash remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police say.
