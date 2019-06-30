Police warn of safety hazards with new ‘Harry Potter’-themed app

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Police advise users of the new the Harry Potter-themed Wizards Unite app released Friday to be cautious when navigating the “muggle” world with the game.
The augmented reality game app — which reported brought in more than $1 million in revenue in its first weekend — has many similar features to the 2016 Pokemon Go app. Police say when Pokemon Go was first released several issues arose with players trespassing, playing while driving and children venturing out on their own to play in unfamiliar areas.
“I think it’s a good for parents to sit down and have a conversation with their kids if they’re going to play this game,” Cincinnati Police Lt. Steve Saunders said. “Maybe make it a family activity.”
The Cincinnati Police Department tells FOX19 regardless of whether or not someone is playing the Wizards Unite game, they need to be aware of their surroundings while using their smart phones.
“Sometimes people go to places that are secluded and that could be potentially dangerous,” Saunders said. "Go with a group of people so you have someone there for your own safety.”
Game developers have included some safety measures that can detect when users may be in a car driving while the app is open. If users are traveling too fast the game will ask them whether they are driving or a passenger and issues warnings for users to not play and drive. The game also includes warnings for users to be aware of their surroundings.
“You can’t do this wizarding game and driving — that’s not a good idea,” Saunders said. “Now, if you’re a passenger maybe there’s a way to do that safely, but certainly if you’re driving we want you to focus on the roadway and be responsible and drive safe.”
