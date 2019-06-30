Reds silence Cubs with 3rd-straight series win over division rival

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Reds took the Cubs’ comments after Saturday’s loss and turned them into an 8-6 win Sunday, locking up their third-straight series win over their division rival this season.
Cubs reliever Pedro Strop called Yasiel Puig “stupid” several times after a benches clearing incident on Saturday. The Reds saved their retaliation until postgame on Sunday.
“Oh, it’s awesome," Reds reliever Amir Garrett said. "Look who’s stupid now. We came out on top. All we can do is smile in their face and take the series win.”
“I’m sure that gave us a little bit of an extra edge,” said Anthony DeSclafani, who gave up zero runs and struck out seven over six innings. "I think a win is bigger than anything, just to go out, battle and have a stupid-good win.”
Eugenio Suarez pounded a 457-foot three-run home run in the win. Nick Senzel and Phillip Ervin each added two singles and two RBI’s.
The Reds are 5.5 games out of first place in the National League Central and improve to 6-3 against the division-leading Cubs this season.
“It’s pretty tight in our division,” Senzel said. “Some teams haven’t been playing well as of late. This is a good time to cover some ground in the standings. With Milwaukee coming in, it’ll be a big series. It’s very important to us.”
The Reds (38-43) host the Brewers for a four-game series beginning on Monday with Tyler Mahle (2-8, 4.35 ERA) on the mound at 7:10 p.m.
