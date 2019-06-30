Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall brings together those affected by the war in Falmouth

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A traveling Vietnam War memorial displayed at the Falmouth Courthouse brought together Kentuckians affected by the war Saturday.
The Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall serves as a memorial for Kentucky natives who served during the war. It includes names of soldiers who were killed, held as prisoners of war and those who are still missing.
“It’s very important that people remember that it’s veterans that give us our freedom that stand on the nations front lines and protect or freedoms,” organizer Mike Moore said. “It gives them a chance to rest. The public can honor them so it’s just something that has to be done.”
Organizers of the event said they wanted to bring the memorial — which is modeled after the one in Washington D.C. — to Falmouth to begin the Independence Day celebrations in the city.
Vietnam War veteran David Priest said having this display in his hometown with the names of the 1,106 men and women who gave their lives to protect their country is important especially for the younger generations to see.
“Don’t forget the veterans, if you do, we might as well not live,” Priest said. “There’s so many people who take it for granted.”
