Woman reported critically missing in Liberty Township
By Erin Couch | June 30, 2019 at 4:53 PM EDT - Updated June 30 at 4:58 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Liberty Township woman reported critically missing Saturday night.

Stephanie Bianchini, 58, was reported missing by her husband around 8:45 p.m., according to a report from Sheriff Richard Jones.

The office says she was last seen around two hour prior to her husband’s 911 call wearing blue jean shorts, a white tube top with pink writing and flip-flops. She was on foot and wasn’t carrying a cellphone.

According to the report, there are mental health concerns in Bianchini’s case.

“We are utilizing our helicopter, K-9s, patrol and detective units to search for Stephanie and get the help she needs,” Jones said.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at (513) 785-1000 if information is known about Bianchini.

