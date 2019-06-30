Woman reported critically missing in Liberty Township

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Liberty Township woman reported critically missing Saturday night.
Stephanie Bianchini, 58, was reported missing by her husband around 8:45 p.m., according to a report from Sheriff Richard Jones.
The office says she was last seen around two hour prior to her husband’s 911 call wearing blue jean shorts, a white tube top with pink writing and flip-flops. She was on foot and wasn’t carrying a cellphone.
According to the report, there are mental health concerns in Bianchini’s case.
“We are utilizing our helicopter, K-9s, patrol and detective units to search for Stephanie and get the help she needs,” Jones said.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at (513) 785-1000 if information is known about Bianchini.
