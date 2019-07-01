Additional charges for trooper fired after gross sexual imposition indictment

Additional charges have been filed against former Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Christopher Ward, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. (Source: WXIX)
July 1, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Additional charges have been filed against former Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Christopher Ward, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

“These additional charges speak to a behavior of repeated, predatory sexual assault,” Yost said. “Our call for victims to speak out has been answered as more women have come forward -- but at every turn, this story grows more tragic.”

A Preble County grand jury indicted Ward on two counts of sexual battery with a sexually violent predator specification Monday. Additionally, a previous misdemeanor charge was increased to a felony charge of gross sexual imposition. In total, Ward has been charged with five felonies for alleged sexual assaults against four victims:

  • Two counts of sexual battery with a Sexually Violent Predator specification (F-3)
  • Three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition (F-4)

The alleged sexual assaults with three of the victims occurred within the course of his employment and the fourth victim is a minor. If convicted, Ward could face life in prison.

The Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate the case. Those with information are encouraged to contact BCI at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446) or file a tip anonymously online.

