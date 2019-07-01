Additional charges for trooper fired after gross sexual imposition indictment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Additional charges have been filed against former Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Christopher Ward, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.
“These additional charges speak to a behavior of repeated, predatory sexual assault,” Yost said. “Our call for victims to speak out has been answered as more women have come forward -- but at every turn, this story grows more tragic.”
A Preble County grand jury indicted Ward on two counts of sexual battery with a sexually violent predator specification Monday. Additionally, a previous misdemeanor charge was increased to a felony charge of gross sexual imposition. In total, Ward has been charged with five felonies for alleged sexual assaults against four victims:
- Two counts of sexual battery with a Sexually Violent Predator specification (F-3)
- Three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition (F-4)
The alleged sexual assaults with three of the victims occurred within the course of his employment and the fourth victim is a minor. If convicted, Ward could face life in prison.
The Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate the case. Those with information are encouraged to contact BCI at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446) or file a tip anonymously online.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.