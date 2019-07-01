Clermont County Board of Commissioners appoints acting county engineer

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Clermont County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to appoint Jeremy P. Evans as acting county engineer.
The former county engineer, Pat Manger, pleaded guilty last Friday to a misdemeanor charge of soliciting or accepting improper compensation for using Clermont County Engineer’s Office resources for personal and political purposes, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.
Fornshell was asked to serve as special counsel for the investigation and prosecution of Manger.
According to a news release, Evans has served as traffic engineer in the Clermont County Engineer’s Office since 2005.
“Jeremy brings a wealth of experience in a wide variety of areas such as coordination of bridge replacements, landslide repairs, traffic signal improvements, road widening, intersection improvements, new roadway construction and public involvement program support,” said David Painter, President of the Board of County Commissioners. “He has proven himself while providing budget and personnel management, including internal staff and multiple consultant teams, to ensure successful delivery of projects.”
According to Ohio code, the Board of County Commissioners may appoint a person to serve as the acting County Engineer and to perform the duties until such time as an engineer is appointed by the Republican Central Committee.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.