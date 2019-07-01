Delhi man reported critically missing

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Delhi police are searching for a man reported critically missing Sunday.
Joe Thompson, 38, of Delhi was last seen Sunday morning when he was released from psychiatric emergency services at the UC Health Ridgeway Hospital in Clifton, according to Delhi Police Sgt. Jerrod Meyer. He was reported missing after not returning to his Elm Street home.
Thompson is described as 5-foot-11 and 245 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
The Delhi Police Department can be reached at (513) 922-0060 if information about Thompson or his whereabouts is known.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.