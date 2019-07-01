Heating Up This Afternoon, Pop Up T’Storm Chance

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Already temperatures climbing into the 80 degrees range, and this is just the start as we will reach 90 degrees for a daytime high. When you factor in the humidity it will feel more like 93 degrees.
The difference compared to the weekend you’ve got a few better chances for those afternoon or early evening pop-up thunderstorms both today and on Tuesday. As we get closer to the Fourth of July our thunderstorm chances become a little bit more organized on Thursday and Friday.
So get ready to sweat and maybe dodge a few thunderstorms during the late afternoon hours this week.
