Inmate in ‘murder-for-hire’ scheme against 11-year-old sex assault victim to be sentenced

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Clermont County inmate indicted in a ‘murder-for-hire’ scheme against an 11-year-old sexual assault victim, her guardian and three other people, will be sentenced Monday.
A jury found Joseph Addison, 38, guilty on four counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition May 15.
Addison is also facing a conspiracy to commit murder charge for threatening to kill the victim and her family.
He will have his first pretrial hearing for the conspiracy charge Monday after he is sentenced.
The ‘murder-for-hire’ plot is a separate charge and trail because at the time, Addison was already under indictment for rape and gross sexual imposition originating from an investigation conducted by the Union Township Police Department.
He was in the Clermont County Jail when he tried to hire another inmate to kill the 11-year-old girl, Sheriff Steve Leahy said.
A grand jury indicted Addison for that crime Jan. 25, 2018, and his bond was set at $500,000.
An inmate revealed Addison’s plan to a corrections officer Jan. 22, 2018, detectives from the sheriff’s office said.
Police say the sexual assault occurred in Clermont County between August 2013 and November 2017.
