Jared Lorenzen hospitalized, battling several health issues, per report
Jared Lorenzen is in intensive care, battling several health issues.
(WAVE) - Former UK quarterback Jared Lorenzen is currently in intensive care battling several ailments.

Lorenzen, 38, has long battled weight issues, and his health problems have worsened in recent years.

He remains the all-time leading passer in UK school history, throwing for more than 10,000 yards from 2000-2003. He also won a Super Bowl ring as a member of the New York Giants following the 2007 season.

