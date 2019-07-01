Jared Lorenzen hospitalized, battling several health issues, per report

(WAVE) - Former UK quarterback Jared Lorenzen is currently in intensive care battling several ailments.
Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones tweeted over the weekend that Lorenzen’s family asked Jones to share a tweet about the former football star’s health. The tweet is embedded below:
(Story continues below the tweet)
Lorenzen, 38, has long battled weight issues, and his health problems have worsened in recent years.
He remains the all-time leading passer in UK school history, throwing for more than 10,000 yards from 2000-2003. He also won a Super Bowl ring as a member of the New York Giants following the 2007 season.
