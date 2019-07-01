Luis Castillo is lone Reds player to make All-Star Game

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Luis Castillo will represent the Cincinnati Reds at the All-Star Game in Cleveland.
Third in the National League in earned run average, Castillo will participate in his first ever mid-summer classic.
“I’m really happy,” Castillo said through an interpreter. “You set goals and this is a goal I achieved.”
Castillo leads the Reds in wins, strike outs and innings pitched.
“To me, he’s one of the best pitchers in the league,” said manager David Bell. “He’s shown now and is being honored as one of the best in baseball.”
Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett did not make the team despite a 1.75 earned run average with 14 holds - which is top ten in the Major Leagues.
“You can’t convince me that I don’t deserve to be there because I do,” said Garrett. “Sometimes you just got to look at the numbers and my numbers are right up there.”
The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is July 9 on FOX19 Now.
