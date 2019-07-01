Man found dead in Clermont County ditch

TATE TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in a Tate Township ditch Sunday night, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.
Bethel-Tate EMS and sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call from a resident in the 2400 block of Swings Corner Pt. Isabel Road reporting a male was unresponsive on their property, sheriff’s officials said.
The man was pronounced dead shortly at 9:37 p.m.
His identity and cause of death are unknown, according to the sheriff’s office.
His body was taken to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
