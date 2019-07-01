Ohio gas tax hike starts Monday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A gas tax hike in Ohio is in effect Monday.
Gas is up 10.5 cent per gallon and 19 cents for diesel fuel.
The increase is to maintain and repair roads and bridges.
It brings the state tax rate to 38.5 cents a gallon per gas and 47 cents for diesel fuel.
Gov. Mike DeWine signed two interim budget bills Sunday: Senate Bill 171, the state operating interim budget, and Senate Bill 172, the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation interim budget, according to a news release from his office.
“While I am disappointed that the budget process has extended beyond July 1st, I want assure all Ohioans that state services will not be interrupted in any way," DeWine said in the statement. The House and the Senate passed similar budget proposals, and they both share the principles outlined in my executive budget proposal. I urge the legislative conference committee to continue negotiations and pass a full budget promptly.”
