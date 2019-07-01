Pattern Continues: Heat, Humidity, & Afternoon T’Storm Pop Ups

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - As we enter the first couple days of July and the weather will be very similar to the last few days of June. Hot and humid air sticks around this week as temperatures will flirt with 90 today through the middle part of the week. When you factor in the humidity it will feel even warmer.
The difference compared to the weekend you’ve got a few better chances for those afternoon or early evening pop-up thunderstorms both today and on Tuesday. As we get closer to the Fourth of July and Thursday are thunderstorm chances become a little bit more organized on Thursday and Friday.
So get ready to sweat and maybe dodge a few thunderstorms during the late afternoon hours this week.
