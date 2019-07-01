Police: Man arrested after bullets hit Metro bus, driver injured by flying glass

WINTON TERRACE, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they arrested a man on two counts of felonious assault for an incident on June 24 where a metro bus was hit by gunfire.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near the Winton Hills Recreation Center and Winneste Avenue.
Captain Mark Burns said shots were fired between two cars when the bus was struck. The bus was not the target.
“Initially we thought the bus driver was struck,” said a Cincinnati police officer at the scene.
Police said the driver was hit by glass after a bullet struck the bus’ front windshield. They said the wounds were superficial and she was taken to an area hospital to get cleaned up.
Cincinnati police say William O’Neal fired the bullets. O’Neal was arrested last Friday on open warrants for felonious assault and tampering with evidence by District Five detectives, according to Cincinnati police.
O’Neal appeared before a judge on Saturday. His bond was set at $260,000.
