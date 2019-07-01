Police: Person in video believed to have information on Brandon Phoenix homicide

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are trying to identify a person they believe might have information on the homicide of Brandon Phoenix.
Police say 18-year-old Brandon Phoenix was on his way to work at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and was waiting to catch a bus at 5453 Colerain Avenue on June 5 when he was hit by a stray bullet and killed.
Detectives do not believe Phoenix was the intended target of the shooting. They say he had no criminal history and it appears he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Detectives are trying to identify the male seen in the video and say he is believed to have information on the incident.
Anyone with information on this homicide is encouraged to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542, Detective Greg Gehring at (513) 352-1966, or Detective Bob Randolph at (513) 352-3556.
