Search underway for missing 3-year-old girl in Springfield Twp

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A search is underway right now for a toddler reported missing in Springfield Township overnight, police said early Monday.
Springfield Township police and fire and the Hamilton County Urban Search & Rescue team are searching in the area of Meredith Drive and Hamilton Avenue.
A 3-year-old girl, Janyila Turner, was reported missing about 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Meredith Drive in the Lexington Heights area, according Springfield Township Police Chief Rob Browder.
