Study: Ohio might be less patriotic than you think it is

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A new study ranking the most patriotic states might raise some eyebrows for America-loving Ohioans.
WalletHub’s study, titled “2019′s Most Patriotic States in America,” found Ohio ranked No. 37 among the 50 states as “most patriotic." Kentucky beat the Buckeye State by 15 spots, coming in at No. 22. Indiana came in last among the Tri-State areas with a No. 44 ranking.
New Hampshire led the pack at No. 1, according to the study.
The least patriotic state? New Jersey.
The study drew its findings to define “patriotic" from 13 metrics across two key dimensions: What it calls “military engagement” and “civic engagement.”
A state’s military engagement was determined by average military enlistees per 1,000 over a five-year period, veterans per 1,000 adults, active-duty military personnel per 100,000 civilian adults and share of adult population in military reserves.
Among the data drawn for the civic engagement category include the share of adults who voted in the last presidential election, the share who voted in the primary, AmeriCorps and PeaceCorps volunteers per capita or jury participation.
The study also found that red states in general are “more patriotic” than blue states.
