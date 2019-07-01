‘Tell Chelsea her f------ dog is dead’: Middletown man charged with animal cruelty

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Middletown police arrested a man on animal cruelty charges Saturday after they believe he killed a woman’s dog.
Brandon DiMario is charged with animal cruelty, Middletown police say.
Police say Chelsea Miller called 911 and said someone was either going to hurt or kill her dogs. She told police she’d received text messages from the men at her house that one of her dogs was dead.
This was the second time Saturday police received a call to the home.
Officers were first called to the home at 1813 Fernwood Street at 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a ‘disturbance’ but left shortly after.
The officers who originally responded to the home said when they left there were three living dogs, but when different officers showed up after Miller’s call at 4:50 p.m., one of the dogs was dead.
Miller showed text messages between she and a person believed to be DiMario to Officer Sheoki Reece.
*Warning: Graphic language and disturbing detail are included in the story below.
The text messages read:
“Tell Chelsea her f------ dog is dead. Ha ha. That’s what the f--- you get for neglecting your f------ dogs. Dumb c---.”
“LOL. Okay, I am now taking this to the police and see what the f--- happens to you.”
“Do it. Let’s see what happens.”
“Done. Did so, let’s see what goes from here.”
“We are waiting. Where are they??”
Officer Reece said DiMario and a man named Michael were at the home when she arrived.
They told her they were at the home because Miller was ‘neglecting’ the dogs and claimed she was not feeding them or properly taking care of them.
When asked how many dogs were at the home, the men said only two.
Officer Reece confronted the men about the third dog which DiMario claimed had died in the four hours since the previous officers left.
He took Reece to the back yard behind a shed where the large dog with no collar was wrapped in a black plastic trash bag.
Reece says her initial examination of the dog didn’t show any injuries to its body; the teeth were white, the gums were pinkish , and it did not appear to be emaciated.
In her police report, Reece says she questioned the men about how the dog died and Michael repeatedly got ‘extremely defensive,’ uncooperative and ‘belligerent’ and yelled that it was Miller’s neglect that killed the dog.
Reece says she asked DiMario to show her where the dog had been tied up and he showed her a metal leash with plastic covering.
DiMario demonstrated how he anchored the leash to an area of the ground where the dog dug a hole and how he wrapped the metal lead around the dog’s throat twice and used the clamp to keep the dog on the leash, Reece said.
He told her he did that because the dog kept getting loose.
DiMario said when he came outside to check on the dog, the dog was tangled up around the bicycle and the dog’s mouth was over the metal pedal of the bike.
Officer Reece said she believes that due to the way DiMario tied the dog up, this was how the dog became tangled and strangled itself to death.
DiMario was booked into the Middletown jail last Saturday.
