Today: 4th Day At 90° or Hotter - Tomorrow: #5?

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The official high temperature, recorded at CVG, Sunday reached 91°. As of 1PM today the temperature was exactly the same as yesterday and that means we will likely make it to 90° or a degree higher for the fourth day in a row. Tomorrow will probably be day #5. Rain cooled air from showers and additional cloud cover could interfere with the high reaching 90° Tuesday. Each day Wednesday through Sunday will see some rain and thunderstorm activity mostly during afternoon and early evening. Look for lows near 70°, highs in the middle to upper 80s and high humidity with occasional showers until Monday next week.