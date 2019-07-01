XU product Edmond Sumner reportedly agrees to deal with Pacers

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Former Xavier standout Edmond Sumner has agreed to a three-year contract with the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN.
Sumner appeared in 24 games with the Pacers last season and averaged 2.9 points per game.
A second-team All Big East selection in 2016, Sumner played three seasons with the Musketeers. The Pacers drafted him in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.
All agreements aren’t official until July 6 when the league’s moratorium period ends.
