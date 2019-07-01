3-year-old girl hit by vehicle in Clermont Co, airlifted to hospital

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A 3-year-old girl is recovering at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Monday morning after she was struck by a vehicle in Goshen Township Sunday night, according to Clermont County dispatchers.
Crews responded to a report of the toddler hit at Lakeshore Estates Mobile Home park at 1785 State Route 28 at 9:18 p.m., they said.
She was conscious and breathing when a medical helicopter flew her to the hospital for treatment, they said.
Further details were not released.
