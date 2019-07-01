5-year-old taken to hospital after near-drowning in Colerain Twp

COLERAIN TWP. Ohio (FOX19) - A 5-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after a reported near-drowning in Colerain Township Sunday night, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
Colerain Township police and fire crews responded to a 911 call reporting the child was not breathing at a home in the 7100 block of Swirlwood Lane about 6:36 p.m., they said.
When crews arrived, they found the girl crying and breathing on her own after someone performed CPR, they said.
Further details were not immediately available.
